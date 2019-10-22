Joint Indo-Czech workshop begins at RGU

RONO HILLS, Oct 21: A two-day joint Indo-Czech workshop on ‘Issues related to IV generation energy systems’ got underway at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Monday.

Being conducted by the university’s physics department’s Centre of Advanced Research, the event’s inaugural function saw the participation of RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, Registrar Prof Tomo Riba, resource persons, deans, and heads of various departments.

In his inaugural address, Prof Kushwaha expressed hope that the workshop would “impart knowledge about the future of nuclear energy sources and result in a fruitful collaboration between RGU and the Czech Republic’s Brno University of Technology for future innovations.”

Prof J Adam and Dr Karel Katovsky from the Brno University of Technology delivered lectures on state-of-the-art, advanced nuclear systems and related experiments. They also spoke on the need for developing “ongoing programmes related to IV generation energy systems.”

RGU’s physics department’s Visiting Professor, VK Verma, delivered a talk on “the challenges related to radiation resistant materials for IV generation energy systems,” while Dr Nagendra S Raghaw spoke about how the Monte Carlo method could be utilized “to study materials for first wall of fusion.”