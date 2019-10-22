Arunachal Handloom Fest gets underway

Tribal weavers are inherently talented: Bagra

ZIRO, Oct 21: Industries Minister Tumke Bagra inaugurated the maiden Arunachal Handloom Fest at Nago Putu here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bagra said,”We tribal people are inherently good weavers. Our patterns have been showcased on national and international platforms and received good reviews. We must now work on using these intricate patterns to create clothing lines that are wearable and economically viable.”

He said the textiles, handlooms, and skill development & entrepreneurship departments “will leave no stone unturned to provide our youths with opportunities to skill themselves with various trades,” and urged unemployed youths to become entrepreneurs, “instead of just waiting for government jobs.”

Also vouching to promote silk production, the minister said

the state’s topography “is very conducive to sericulture development,” and encouraged weavers to “explore this fabric.”

Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, who also attended the function, stressed the need to preserve the originality of the weave patterns of the different tribes, along with incorporating modern designs.

“Our weave patterns are our identity. Each tribe has its unique pattern, and it should be maintained in its purity,” he said.

Arunachal Pradesh State Weavers’ Cooperative Federation (AWFED) chief designer, Sandhya Raman, delivered a talk on ‘Re-looking handloom in today’s perspective’. She said the weaves of Arunachal are done with absolute precision and beautiful colour patterns. “What is necessary is to create sustainable fashion in terms of longevity of designs and marketing viability,” she said.

National Skill Development Corporation’s NE Project Head, Mahendra Singh Payaal, highlighted the activities being carried out under the union skill development & entrepreneurship ministry.

The three-day event is being organised by the AWFED, in collaboration with the cooperation department.

The AWFED is a federal organisation where all the distinct, unique and varied patterns and designs of handloom culture are clustered. It also provides a platform to budding designers to showcase their talents.

The federation, which started in 2012 with a mere one lakh share capital, today has an annual turnover of Rs 12.11 crore.

International handloom fashion shows by designers Sandhya Raman and Rikyi Romin, performances by Toko Teji, David Angu and veteran singer Hage Ade, and cultural presentations by various tribes marked the inaugural programme.

Thirty-six stalls by weavers of the Multipurpose Cooperative Society and 20 ethnic food stalls have been set up at the festival’s venue.

Among others, DC Chukhu Takar, SP Hemant Tiwari, ICDP-II GM RD Thungon, TSD representatives, HoDs, and GBs attended the inaugural function. (DIPRO)