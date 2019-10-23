KVKs organise progs on fertilizer application

BALEK, Oct 22: Ninety-six farmers participated in a ‘fertilizer application awareness programme’ organised here by the Lower Dibang Valley KVK on Tuesday.

During the programme, KVK Head (in-charge) Toktel Bokoi offered insight into the problem of overuse of fertilizers and its disadvantages, and former ASM Oling Modi urged the farmers to ensure judicious use of fertilizers for sustainable agriculture.

Agronomy scientist Monika Panggam presented a lecture on topics such as imbalanced use of fertilizers, decline response ratio of soil to fertilizer application, and new types of fertilizers, stressing on using green manure and bio-fertilizers.

Plant protection PA Toni Ete spoke on the use of soil health card and its importance in determining soil fertility.

The participants were later taken on a farm visit, and were shown a film on integrated nutrient management and organic farming in the Northeast.

In Namsai district, the KVK conducted the awareness programme on fertilizer application in Momong, where 100 farmers from different parts of the district participated.

KVK Head Dr Manish Kanwat suggested to the farmers to use organic fertilizers instead of chemical ones, and Dr B Dutta explained the advantages of using organic fertilizers.

The programme was followed by live telecast of a web link on fertilizer application, provided by the ICAR.

The technical session featured a PowerPoint presentation by plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora on the decline response ratio of soil to fertilizer application, while Bidyapati Ngangom spoke on imbalanced use of plant nutrients, new types of fertilizers, etc, and agriculture engineer Chow Inchen Namchom spoke on soil health cards.

In East Siang district, 150 farmers participated in the programme, which was organised by the KVK at the College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) in Pasighat.

Agriculture scientist RK Salam stressed on management and care of flora and fauna, besides maintaining the productive state of the soil.

“Arunachal is by default an organic state, and it is necessary to not expose the soil to unnecessary application of chemical fertilizers,” he said.

CHF Dean, Prof BN Hazarika, highlighted the need for using chemical fertilizers and in correct proportions, and experts from the college explained different types of fertilizers.

The college’s NRM HoD, Prof P Debnath, dwelt on different types of manures and their uses in ensuring soil health, while KVK plant protection scientist, Toge Riba, spoke on safe handling of agrochemicals.

Drs AS Maillapa and Punabati Heisnam also spoke.

Seeds of different varieties of potatoes, such as Kufri Bahar, Kufri Garima, Kufri Pukkhraj and Kufri Khyati were distributed among the farmers.

In Papum Pare district, 107 farmers participated in the programme organised by the KVK.

Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development Joint Director Dr Dew Tayeng and the KVK head offered suggestions to the farmers on optimum and judicious use of chemical fertilizers, based on soil health card, and prompted the farmers to gradually shift to using organic fertilizers.

Experts from the KVK and the state soil laboratory spoke on imbalanced use of plant nutrients, decline response ratio of soil to fertilizer application, new types of fertilizers, special compounds, bio-fertilizers, slow release fertilizers, etc.

Seeds of Kufri Bahar potato and Toria (TS-38) were distributed among the farmers.

Similar programmes were also organised by the Lower Subansiri KVK (at Yachuli) and the Longding KVK (at Wanu village).