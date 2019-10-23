EPF claims on online mode only

GUWAHATI, Oct 22: The NE regional provident fund commissioner here in Assam has issued a notice, informing that all employees’ provident fund (EPF) claims for final settlement/advances will be entertained only on the online mode with effect from 1 January, 2020.

In its notice, which was issued on 16 October, the commissioner’s office informed employers and employees of factories and other establishments covered in Assam, Arunachal, Manipur and Nagaland, that “under the provisions of the Employees’ Provident Fund & Misc Provisions Act, 1952, and falling within the jurisdiction of the EPFO, Regional Office, Guwahati, that with effect from 1/01/2020, all EPF claims for final settlement/advances will be entertained only on the online mode and

no offline (hard copy) claim applications will thereafter be accepted.”

It advised employers to update the KYC of their employees with Aaadhar numbers, bank account numbers, and PAN numbers on the EPFO portal, “duly approved with digital signature/E-sign on top priority, so as to complete the task no later than 31/12/2019,” and advised EPF subscribers to activate their universal account numbers (UAN) through their registered mobile numbers without any delay.

“Camps for updation of digital signature and KYC for Assam (excluding districts under the jurisdiction of RO, Tinsukia) will be held from 21/10/2019 to 05/11/2019 at EPFO, Regional Office, Guwahati, while similar camps in Arunachal Pradesh (excluding districts under the jurisdiction of RO, Tinsukia), Nagaland and Manipur will be notified separately by the respective district office and special state office,” the notice read.