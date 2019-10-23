Tawang to host 7th NE Youth Festival

ITANAGAR, Oct 22: Tawang district will host the 7th North East Youth Festival, under the aegis of the state youth affairs (YA) department, in collaboration with the union sports & youth affairs (SYA) ministry, from 10-12 December.

SYA Minister Mama Natung chaired a meeting here in this regard on Tuesday. It was attended by SYA Secretary Abhayankar A Ajit, YA Director DK Dinglow, NYKS State Director Kh Ibshanbi Singh, and other officers.

Around 2000 participants, including officials, from all northeastern states and from the union SYA ministry, the NYKS, and the NSS are expected to take part in the festival.

The three-day event will feature competitive events like beat-box, rap battle, stand-up comedy, pop theatre, graffiti and street art, songs and dances, a cook-off, photography, and short films, besides non-competitive events like ‘yuva kriti’, food festival, workshops, adventure activities, and traditional games of the NE states.