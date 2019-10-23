Persons without ILPs externed from E/Siang

PASIGHAT, Oct 22: Magistrates and police personnel externed a large number of people while 143 violators were penalized and issued temporary inner line permits (ILP) during ILP checking drives carried out at the Ruksin and the 2 Mile check gates in East Siang district on Tuesday.

About Rs 40,000 had been realized from the violators at the time of filing this report.

The intensive ILP checking drives were carried out following an order issued by DC Kinny Singh. Such drives will continue to be held in the district, and offenders will be externed.

Meanwhile, the administration has set up a temporary ILP issuing counter at the 2 Mile check gate. (DIPRO)