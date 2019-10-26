APSCW emphasizes on girls’ education

TUTING, Oct 25: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi emphasized the importance of prioritizing girls’ education in the state.

Addressing a legal awareness programme here on 24 October, Radhilu Chai Techi advised the girl students to devote their times in study in order to achieve self-reliance.

She dwelt at length on the practical problems faced by the women and challenges faced by them in every walk of life.

Highlighting the various forms of domestic violence and its remedies, the APSCW chairperson discouraged early marriage and polygamy which, according to her, are the root causes of domestic violence. The procedures of case registration before the commission were also explained to the gathering.

APSCW members Techi Hunmai and Hoksum Ori highlighted the functions of the Commission and the roles of women in improving the living conditions.

Advocate Kamu Chotton spoke on compulsory registration of marriage and free legal aid.

Deputy Commissioner Taper Pada and ADC Starlie Jamoh also attended the programme.