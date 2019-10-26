BJP leader’s house gutted in fire

LEKHI, Oct 25: In a major fire mishap which took place during wee hours on Friday, the traditional house of BJP Vice President Tadar Dominic here was burnt down. The property including three vehicles was gutted in the fire and two cylinder blasts rocked the area.

Briefing the media persons Tadar informed that the incident took place in between 2.30 to 3 AM. “I will file FIR and seek proper investigation into the matter,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein along with RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam visited the home of the BJP leader.

Capital SP Tumme Amo informed that on receipt of information of fire accident at Naharlagun Police Station, the team of police and fire fighters rushed to the spot and with the help of locals the fire was doused from spreading into the locality. There is no information of any loss of life, but the house and properties were completely gutted as per information, Amo added.