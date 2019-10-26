Army reviews security situation in Arunachal

TAWANG, Oct 25: GOC-in-Chief of Eastern Command Lt Gen Anil Chauhan reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh in Tawang sector on 24 and 25 October, according to a defence release.

GOC, Gajraj Corps Lt Gen Manoj Pande briefed Chauhan in details on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along the LAC by the respective commanders.

During his interaction with troops, the army commander appreciated their hard work and dedication in their endeavour to safeguard the nation’s border and insurgency prone area while operating in hostile terrain and adverse weather conditions.

He also lauded the exemplary synergy amongst all the security forces and civil administration and reinforced the need to be fully prepared for any contingencies.