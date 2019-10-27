Deepawali greetings

ITANAGAR, Oct 26: Governor BD Mishra has greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Deepawali.

“Let us light the lamps of compassion, love and righteousness, and resolve to fight against terrorism, environment degradation, illiteracy, inequality, poverty, discrimination and malice,” the governor said, and urged all to “combine and promote fraternity, dignity of individual and unity and integrity of the nation.”

He also appealed to all to ensure a pollution- and noise-free Deepawali celebration. (Raj Bhavan)