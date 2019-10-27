Hindi symbolizes unity in diversity: MLA

PASIGHAT, Oct 26: Local MLA Kaling Moyong on Friday stressed the importance of Hindi as a link language in Arunachal, and said it symbolized the spirit of unity in diversity.

“Hindi is understood and spoken in Arunachal Pradesh by old and young alike, even in rural areas,” the MLA said in his address during a programme themed ‘Hindi ko Salam’, organised by the Arunachal Hindi Sansthan (AHS) at the CHF auditorium here in East Siang district. Students, invitees and people from various walks of life attended it.

Moyong commended the efforts of the AHS “to enrich and create awareness and promote understanding on the rich culture and heritage of the state through the medium of Hindi,” and said Hindi “is the pride of the nation, symbolizing the spirit of unity in diversity.”

Pangin-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing also lauded the efforts of the AHS. “We should take pride in speaking Hindi, while also celebrating the cultural richness of the varied languages in the state and the country,” he said.

Earlier, advisor to CM, Tai Tagak, spoke about the role the Hindi language played in “connecting and reaching out to the masses during the independence movement led by Mahatma Gandhi.”

He also spoke on “the relevance and the scope of Hindi to represent the nation in the world arena,” as well as its scope in bridging cultures and connecting fellow countrymen.

Dr AK Pandey in his address acknowledged the richness of all languages and the need for people to know their mother tongues, saying “your horizon will widen as you learn and appreciate various languages.”

“Hindi connects people and promotes communication among the people at the grassroots,” he added.

Dr Pandey also highlighted the career opportunities for youths and students pursuing Hindi.

AHS chairman Takam Sonia described Arunachal as “a mini-India,” and spoke on the role of Hindi in people-to-people contact.

“The state government is also very supportive of the initiative of the sansthan’s efforts and initiatives,” he added.

Sonia also dwelt on the efforts made to translate the state’s folk and literary works, animation, engagement with students and youths, outreach events, publications, improving writing skills, etc.

Poetry readings by Miti Perme, Tagan Pasar, Poonam Brahma, Geyin Darrang, Dr Pandey and Gejom Karga, and screening of a documentary on the journey of the AHS, earlier known as the Arunachal Nagrik Sansthan, since its inception in 1994 were the other highlights of the day. (DIPRO)