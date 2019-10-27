‘GoI, Naga agreement should not affect Arunachal’

ITANAGAR, Oct 26: With the Centre pushing the matter of resolving the Naga political problem, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) said that the proposed agreement between the government of India (GoI) and the NSCN (IM) should not affect Arunachal and its people in any way.

“The AAPSU strongly opposes any attempts to change the territorial jurisdiction of the state or any kind of administrative intervention in the state while reaching the final solution,” the union said, following an emergency meeting it held here on Saturday.

It also demanded that the state government, including all its 60 legislators, the three MPs, and the political parties, make their stand on the vexed issue clear.