State mourns Chatung’s passing

ITANAGAR, Oct 26: Condolences are pouring in from various quarters over the demise of veteran journalist Taro Chatung, who passed away on Saturday morning.

Mourning his death, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “It breaks my heart to know that Chatung sir is no more with us. We grew up watching his News & Views every evening on DDK Itanagar. It would be impossible to fill the void he has left behind as the omnipresent journalist.”

Khandu hailed Chatung as a man of “immense historical and political knowledge of the state” and a person who was “grounded, sincere, straightforward, honest and witty.”

“What made the late Chatung sir stand out as a human being was his extreme love for and dedication to his profession. He could go to any extent to extract the truth and present it before the public,” Khandu said.

The CM said Arunachal would always be grateful to Chatung, “who, despite landing up with a prestigious government job, chose media as his profession and became its pioneer in the state.”

Governor BD Mishra expressed deep condolences over Chatung’s demise. Mourning the irreparable loss, the governor said the state has in his demise lost one of the pioneers in the fields of electronic journalism and filmmaking.

“I wish to express my deepest condolences to his family, the media fraternity, especially those he worked with. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the governor said.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of Chatung. His demise is an irreparable loss to the state,” said Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona.

The speaker said Chatung would always be remembered for his contributions to the society, especially in the field of journalism.

Agriculture Minister Tage Taki said, “Chatung will be remembered for his immense contribution as a pioneer journalist and social activist. He was one among the rare persons who chose to travel the road less travelled. Starting as a youth leader who led the Apatani Youth Association to new heights during his tenure as its president, his zest for life and his desire to live it on his own terms was evident when he decided to pursue his passion rather than work as a civil service officer after cracking the prestigious APCS examination.”

The state unit of the National People’s Party (NPP) also expressed condolence to Chatung’s bereaved family.

“His untimely demise is a great loss for the state. His departure has created a vacuum in his family, as well as in the society and the state. The state has lost a renowned journalist, a social worker and a perfect gentleman who dedicated his life to the welfare of the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” the NPP said in a message.

The Tanw Supun Dukun (TSD) also prayed for the departed soul and said, “he (Chatung) was not only the true icon of Arunachal Pradesh but a living legend with a multifaceted personality whose achievements and contributions for the development of our state through his free-thinking attitude has not only changed the mindset of every Arunachalee but also set the benchmark for all of us to work tirelessly and independently with true professional approach.”

Extending deep condolences to the family, the TSD added, “With his demise, not only our community but the entire Arunachal has lost a true son of the state.”

Noting the contributions of the veteran journalist through the years, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) said, “We are shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of our senior journalist Chatung, who was known to represent the voice of the common masses through his journalism. The APWWS has many fond memories with him. It is a huge loss for the state and for us also, because he always stood with the truth. We can’t believe that he is no more with us. At this hour, we pray to almighty god to give enough strength to his family.”

The Pura Welfare Association Capital Complex, the Arunachal Pradesh Abotani Community Confederation, and the Arunachal Citizens Right also expressed profound grief over the demise of the veteran journalist.

“A role model for many in his profession and beyond, his demise ends an era of journalism of courage and values, and at the same time leaves behind a rich legacy in the field,” said the All Arunachal Pradesh Public Transport Federation.

Expressing profound grief, the Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars’ Forum described Chatung’s demise as a great loss to Arunachal’s journalism.

“He is credited with some of the most public and student-centric exclusive stories. He was frank, fearless and a true champion of journalism. His demise ends an era of journalism of courage, ethics, and values,” said the forum in its condolence message.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union also deeply mourned the passing away of Chatung.

In a condolence meeting, the union’s members observed two minutes of silence as a mark of respect to the veteran journalist, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Former MLA Nani Ribia in his condolence message termed Chatung’s death a great loss to the state.

Extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, he said, “In my long association with him, I found him to be one of the most amicable, accommodative, straightforward and down-to-earth man of principles. He was an exceptional man, who opted for journalism as a profession after resigning from a lucrative state administrative service. He will be always remembered by the people of the state.”

Former minister Padi Richo also extended his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

In his condolence message, Richo said, “Taro Chatung’s demise has created a vacuum which cannot be filled. I hope he would be honoured by the government for his tireless efforts towards promotion of the state’s media. I offer my heartfelt condolences to family members of Atung, and pray that his soul rests in peace.”

The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has also mourned the demise of the veteran journalist.

In a condolence message APYC president Geli Ete said, “With his demise the state has lost a true human being who was loved by all and who took journalism in Arunachal to the next level.”

Condolences have also come from various sections and organizations of the society. The Tollo Kadung Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd, Polo Colony, Naharlagun also deeply mourned Chatung’s demise.