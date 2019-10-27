Strive to strengthen state’s multicultural status: DCM

JOLLANG, Oct 26: “Arunachal Pradesh is a state with multicultural societies living together in peace and harmony since time immemorial, and we must strive to strengthen this bonding of love and brotherhood through cultural exchanges,” said Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

Attending the inauguration programme of the ‘Food and Cultural Festival’ at the Don Bosco College (DBC) here on Saturday, Mein called for preservation and promotion of the state’s rich cultural heritage in the form of books or through documentation.

“Our traditional folk songs and dances, along with indigenous cuisines, can also be presented in a more refined way, and should be showcased in our calendar festivals, like the Ziro Festival of Music, to attract more tourists,” he said.

Mein exhorted the students to maintain discipline and not waste time in amusement, “as time once wasted will never come back again.”

Stating that the government is providing facilities to facilitate young talents in games and sports, art, and cultural activities to groom them in a proper way, he advised the students to pursue their goals with passion and with the spirit of professionalism in order to succeed in life.

He assured to extend support to the college in whatever way possible in its pursuit of providing quality education.

DBC Rector Fr CC Jose and DBC Principal Fr Jose George highlighted the objectives of the event.

A multicultural mega dance was presented, and stalls with cuisines of various tribes were put up at the venue by the students.

Present on the occasion, among others, were Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara, AIGP Kime Aya, and Sports Joint Secretary Michael Kamki.