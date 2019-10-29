Admin appeals for identification of body

KIMIN, Oct 28: The circle administration here in Papum Pare district has urged citizens to come forward with information, if any, regarding an unidentified male body which was found hanging in a horticulture garden in Durpa-1 on 27 October.

The police here received an FIR from the owner of the garden, Tana Bor, at around 5 pm, regarding the finding of the body.

The police informed in a message that the body seems to be of a non-APST person. He was wearing a light green full-sleeved check shirt, a blue T-shirt, and blue trousers.

The body has been kept at the morgue in RK Mission Hospital in Itanagar for preservation for 72 hours or until a claimant appears, Kimin SDO Likha Tejji said.

Messages have also been flashed to all police stations in Arunachal and nearby Assam.