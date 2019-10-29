14 fall ill after eating market peyak

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Oct 28: At least 14 people have taken ill, allegedly after consuming fermented soyabean, locally known as ‘peyak’, here in Upper Subansiri district.

The patients, both men and women, complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and severe stomachache. They were admitted in the district hospital here on Monday.

They had consumed the peyak on Sunday evening, after buying it from the local market.

Local MLA Taniya Soki visited the patients at the hospital and enquired about their health. He asked the district administration to immediately collect the samples of the food for forensic test.