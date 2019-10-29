CM marches to Thingbu from Mago

TAWANG, Oct 28: Chief Minister Pema Khandu, accompanied by MoS for Youth Affairs & Sports, Kiren Rijiju, on Monday undertook an 18 km padyatra (foot march) from Mago to Thingbu village in Tawang district.

“Development of the country will be possible only when the villages are developed,” Khandu said.

The padyatra was organised by the Mukto mandal of the BJP, and was flagged off as ‘Gandhi sankalp yatra’ to reach out to the rural masses. (CMO)