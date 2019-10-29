DCM meets affected families in Mabira, assures of early rehabilitation

NAMSAI, Oct 28: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday visited the affected families in Mabira village in Namsai district, where four houses were torched by some miscreants on the evening of last Friday.

Interacting with the families, the DCM assured to extend personal assistance for their rehabilitation, and asked the Namsai DC to provide immediate relief to the affected families. He also asked the authorities to assess the damages and submit the report to the government at the earliest.

Strongly condemning the incident, Mein appealed for restoration of peace and normalcy in the area. He urged the people not to give a communal colour to the incident but work towards rebuilding the age-old relation and bonhomie that existed between the two communities.

The DCM also met Khamti chief CK Namchoom, and sought his intervention in resolving the issue amicably between the Adi Baane Kebang and the Tai Khamti Singpho Council.

The DCM was accompanied by, among others, DC Bijay Talukdar, AIGP Apur Bitin, ADC O Lego, SP Ankit Singh, and Chongkham EAC Rani Perme. (DCMO)