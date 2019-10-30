Former RGU VC Prof AC Bhagawati passes away

RONO HILLS, Oct 29: Former vice-chancellor of the then Arunachal University (now Rajiv Gandhi University), Prof AC Bhagawati, passed away in a hospital in Guwahati (Assam) on 26 October.

He was 82, and is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

A condolence meeting was held at RGU on 28 October in honour of the late VC.

Besides RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha, former VC Prof Tamo Mibang, Registrar Prof Tomo Riba, the deans, directors, heads of departments, officers, administrative employees and students attended the meeting.

They recalled Prof Bhagawati as a true gentleman, a great soul and a fatherly figure who contributed much in building RGU during his tenure as its VC from 1993 to 1998.

A two minutes’ silence was observed as a mark of respect to the departed soul, and the university remained closed for a day.

The RGU Research Scholars’ Forum (RGUSF) also expressed grief over the demise of Prof Bhagawati.

“Absolutely shocked and pained to hear about his death. He was a distinguished anthropologist who created a great intellectual impact on the study of humans and human nature. His research works in the field of anthropology serve as a manual for many young researchers in designing studies, writing papers and reviewing literature. Our deepest condolences to his family, associates, and countless students,” the RGURSF stated in a condolence message on Tuesday.