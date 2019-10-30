One dies in elephant attack

KIMIN, Oct 29: A man identified as Riya Tanang died after he was attacked by a wild elephant in the forest of Kimin circle in Papum Pare district.

He was being shifted to Guwahati (Assam) from the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, on Tuesday when he passed away. He was around 40 years old.

Kimin ADC Likha Teji, who had visited Tanang at the TRIHMS, has appealed to the forest department to pay compensation to the family of the deceased.