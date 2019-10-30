‘Joy of reading’ campaign organised

HUNLI, Oct 29: A VKV alumni group of Dibang Valley district organised a weeklong ‘Joy of reading’ campaign at various schools of Lower Dibang Valley district recently, in collaboration with the administration and the Lohit Youth Library Network (LYLN).

The campaign included drawing and painting contests, storytelling in Hindi and Idu Mishmi languages, and a skit contest in the Idu-Mishmi language on empowering girl children to build a progressive society.

A special feature of the event was the training session conducted by reader-activists of Roing-based Dibang Youth Library, involving theatre reading and poem recitation sessions, at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) here and at the government model upper primary school (GMUPS) in Elope.

A small exhibition of books for students and teachers was another attraction of the weeklong programme.

Later, giving away prizes to the winners, Hunli SDO S Minin lauded the VKV alumni members for “sharing time with the reading-deprived rural students,” and expressed hope that other officials and teachers would follow the example.

Minin also congratulated the reader-activists of the Dibang Youth Library, Rehanso Boo, Khune Melo and Jasen Kri, for “conducting spirited sessions in reading and recitation.”

The SDO handed over boxes of books, worth Rs 10,000 each, to the KGBV and the Elope GMUPS, which was sponsored by Rupa Mimi, a former student of the middle school in Hunli.

LYLN coordinator S Mundayoor expressed hope that the district administration would follow up the campaign with more activities and a book festival.