DFTI reviews immunization performance

YUPIA, Oct 29: The Papum Pare district task force for immunization (DFTI) on the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 2.0 and the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) reviewed its own performance during a meeting here on Tuesday.

DRCHO Dr Worar Taku made a presentation on the overall performance under the IMI, the IPPI and the National Deworming Day (NDD) in the district, and informed that “the second round of NDD achievement in the district was 94.60 percent.”

Informing the participants about the upcoming dates of the IMI 2.0 Dr Taku said, “For effective implementation of IMI 2.0, we need to focus on preparing

a good micro-plan, along with holding of timely DFTI meetings, assessment of system gaps, taking corrective measures, social mobilization, and implementation at all levels involving all line departments, SHGs, youth organisations, etc.”

He pointed out the discrepancies in the reporting by community health centres (CHC) and primary health centres (PHC), and requested all the participants to take up corrective measures and upload accurate data.

WHO NPSP’s Itanagar unit Surveillance Medical Officer, Dr Ushma Dharod, briefed the participants on the Papum Pare DFTI, and ICDS DD Aryoma Lowang assured them of full support and cooperation from the WCD department.

Earlier, IDSP DSO Dr RR Ronya urged all medical officers and line departments to “give their best to achieve 100 percent target in Papum Pare district.”

SDO Jummar Bam, medical officers from CHCs and PHCs, and officers and staff of the DRCHO also attended the meeting.