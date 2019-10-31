NERAMAC procures kiwi from farmers of Ziro valley

ZIRO, Oct 30: The North Eastern Agriculture Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC) has procured 5 MT of organic kiwi from here under Lower Subansiri recently.

The NERAMAC has helped local kiwi farmers of Ziro by providing market linkage with good remuneration price.

Since last year, the NERAMAC has been helping local kiwi growers by branding the product as Arunachal Kiwi to create awareness amongst the common people.

The flag off for procurement of 5 MT of kiwi from Ziro was done by Joram Robi, Agriculture Development Officer and Pura Obing, HDO Ziro.