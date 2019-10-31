PWD EE clarifies allegation of anomalies in bridge construction

ITANAGAR, Oct 30:In response to allegations of anomalies in bailey bridge construction over river Pachin near Naharlagun Helipad (to connect Naharlagun and Borum) made by the Save Arunachal Youth Association (SAYA), the PWD Naharlagun Division Executive Engineer (EE) has on Wednesday, issued a clarification stating that the “delay in completion of the scheme is due to redesign and redrawing of the double lane bridge.”

The EE stated that the scheme was initially sanctioned under the SIDF during 2016-17 for single lane (3.75m) bailey bridge and the same was tendered and awarded to M/s North East Engineering & Construction Agency A-Sector, Naharlagun.

“On the instruction of the higher authority, this bridge was later changed from single lane to double lane (7.00m) with footpath on both sides under CCI Scheme 2017-18 and sanctioned under SADA- 2018-19.Re-design and re-drawing of this double lane bridge took considerable time hence, the bridge could not complete as per original target date of completion,” he added.

On the allegation of disproportionate payment of bills against the work done, the EE further clarified that the payment was made as per the physical progress of the bridge sub-structure. He also informed that the remaining superstructure work is being fabricated in Kolkata and is expected to complete by August 2020.

“Payment made to the contractor for sub-structure is very much in commensuration with the works done on the ground,” the EE stated.