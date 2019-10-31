‘No capable students will be deprived from obtaining job’

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Oct 30:“The state government has ensured with the recent introduction of the Staff Selection Board(SSB) that no capable students irrespective of any section of the society will be deprived from obtaining their respective job,” said Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki while addressing students during a function organized as part of the annual college day celebrations held here in Upper Subansiri district on Wednesday.

The MLA said that the recently introduced SSB has made great changes in the recruitment process by maintaining transparency. “The recently concluded police constable recruitment process is a testimony of this fact,” he said.

He further advised the students to understand their duty and responsibility towards the society and become responsible citizens of the country.

Superintendent of Police Taru Gusar advised the students to work hard to achieve excellence in their chosen fields.

On the occasion, the college’s principal Dr Vijay Raji apprised the MLA regarding various grievances being faced by the college and appealed for early redressal.

Later, the MLA and superintendent of police also felicitated college topper of the academic year 2018-19 Yamar Rigia and HoD of the History department Gyati Loder in recognition of his service to the college.