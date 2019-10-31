Basar to host state level boxing championship

ITANAGAR, Oct 30: The 2nd Jarbom Gamlin State Level Boxing Championship will be held in Basar in Lepa Rada district from 1 to 4 November.

Meanwhile, the Kra Daadi Amateur Boxing Association has announced a 17-member boxing team comprising of both men and women for the championship.

The officials of the boxing association also held a briefing session for the boxers here on Wednesday.

The district team will be leaving for Basar on 31 October.