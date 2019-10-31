DGP flags off ‘ride for unity’ motorcycle rally

SELA PASS, Oct 30: In the run up to Arunachal Pradesh Police Raising Day, Director General of Police RP Upadhyaya flagged off a three-day long motorcycle rally with the theme ‘Ride for unity’, here in West Kameng district on Wednesday.

Organized by the West Kameng unit police, the rally that began from Sela Pass will end at Bhalukpong on 1 November after covering the entire length and breadth of West Kameng district.

The theme of ‘ride for unity’ is to mark the message of national unity and integrity

of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel whose birthday falls on 31st October.

The participants of the rally consist of 15 officers and men of West Kameng district police, including one lady officer. The rally is being led by West Kameng Superintendent of Police Raja Banthia.

The motorcycle rally will halt at Dirang, Kalaktang and Bhalukpong on 30th and 31st October and 1st November, respectively. At each place, the West Kameng unit police have organized several programmes in participation with the local communities.

In Dirang, a volleyball match was organized with local youths and the SSB. In Kalaktang, a volleyball match will be played with Kalaktang Youth Organization. A visit to local school and interaction with students is also on the cards. The rally will end in Bhalukpong on 1st November where an interaction programme will be held the locals.