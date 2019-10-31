Tayeng urges officials to work for growth of horticulture sector

ITANAGAR, Oct 30: Horticulture Secretary Bidol Tayeng urged the officials of his department to dedicate themselves to the growth and development of the horticulture sector as “the state has huge potential for horticulture production.”

“The state government has given major thrust to horticulture sector and increased the annual budget manifolds as compared to previous years. Therefore, the department has a major responsibility

to live up to the expectations of the government as well as the farming community,” Tayeng said during review meeting of the department here on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed the progress under various programmes implemented by the department and discussed the modalities for implementing the schemes announced in the state budget. Discussion was also held to plan the schedule of procedure for recently announced allocation under CCI for horticulture sector.

Stating that a new direction and vision has been entrusted upon the Horticulture Department by the government in order to double the farmers’ income by 2022, Tayeng urged the officers to propose and implement the schemes at field level rigorously to achieve the goal.

“To tap the potential of horticulture sector, private investors from processing industries may be invited in the state,” he said, informing that a food park is coming up at Sonajuli in Papum Pare district which will increase the demand for horticulture produces.

He suggested the district horticulture officers (DHO) to identify small and marginal farmers along with the progressive farmers while allocating schemes. He also advised coordinating with respective deputy commissioners while implementing the schemes.

Horticulture Joint Director Tage Tatung highlighted various schemes and achievements of the department through a presentation.

Earlier, Horticulture Director J Rime briefed on the aims and objectives of the meeting.

All the DHOs and other officers from districts and headquarters attended the meeting.