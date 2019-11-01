ABK boycotts peace talk with TKSC

Staff Reporter

NAMSAI Oct 31: The proposed peace talk between the Adi Baane Kebang (ABK) and the Tai Khampti Singpho Council (TKSC) did not take place on Thursday as the ABK boycotted the meeting, expressing displeasure over the authority’s inability to arrest the accused involved in the arson in New Mabira village, in Namsai district, on 12 October.

The peace talk had been recommended by the high-power committee led by Health Minister Alo Libang on 26 October, after communal tension erupted over the burning down of the houses in New Mabira.

In a representation to the Namsai DC, the ABK stated that it would abstain from the peace meeting because the authority failed to arrest those accused in the arson.

“With great disappointment, we inform your good office that we will not attend the peace talk fixed on 31 October at the DC conference hall,” the ABK stated in the representation.

It is learnt that TKSC members turned up for the meeting at the DC office, but were informed about the ABK’s decision by the DC.

The TKSC expressed resentment over the development, and

said a solution must be found at the earliest for peace to prevail in Namsai.

It also condemned those who were involved in the arson, and exuded hope that “the TKSC and the ABK would show maturity to resolve the tension through dialogue.”

Meanwhile, Namsai SP Ankit Kumar Singh said the police would arrest all the accused soon.