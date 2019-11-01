Rules followed while appointing on compassionate ground: DGP

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Oct 31: Reacting to the ongoing 72-hour protest by candidates listed for appointment in the police department on compassionate ground, Director General of Police RP Upadhyaya said, “We have completed the long-pending appointments on compassionate ground in the Arunachal Pradesh Police by devoting time even on holidays after I took over.”

The DGP said the police and the home department followed the rules and due procedures while making the appointments.

The 183 candidates who have not been recruited under the compassionate ground scheme are on a protest, alleging irregularities in the selection procedure of the recruitment. The group is demanding a “fresh selection procedure, on the basis of seniority and as per the death certificates produced by the legal heirs of the deceased.”

The DGP said that, since the seats are limited, everybody cannot be selected.

“In future also we will make these appointments in time,” he said.

“We have requested the home department to allot us 50 more vacancies on compassionate ground. As per the government of India rules, only five percent of the total vacancies can be appointed to on compassionate ground,” the DGP stated.

Upadhyaya denied the allegation of irregularities having occurred during the recruitment, saying all appointments have been made under the rules and regulations.

The aggrieved candidates have meanwhile said they would take out a rally from Akashdeep to the tennis court here on Friday morning. The district administration has extended the permission to the candidates from 1 to 3 November.