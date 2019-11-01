Traders booked for violating rules

ZIRO, Oct 31: Eight traders were booked for violating various provisions of the Legal Metrology Act and the Packaged Commodities Rules by a team of the legal metrology & consumer affairs (LMCA) department during surprise inspections at the Hapoli market and at Treasury Down area here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

During the inspection, which was led by LMCA Assistant Controller HH Atung, irregularities like selling of packaged commodities without mandatory information like MRP, manipulation of MRP, over-pricing, etc, were detected at six shops, while two traders were found using unverified weights and measures in their commercial transaction.

LMCA Controller Hoktum Ori and ILM (HQ) G Singpho, who are on an official tour here, also joined the surprise inspection.