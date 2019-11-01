Pasighat to host ‘multilingual writers’ meet’

PASIGHAT, Oct 31: East Siang HQ Pasighat is all set to host a ‘Multilingual writers’ meet’ at the College of Horticulture & Forestry here on 2 and 3 November.

The event, a first of its kind in the state, is being hosted by the Sahitya Akademi, in collaboration with Manipur-based Central Agricultural University and the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS).

Twenty-five prominent multilingual writers and poets from all parts of India, and many literary dignitaries of the host state, are expected to attend the event, informed the APLS’ East Siang unit secretary M Panging Pao.

This would be the second national-level event being hosted here, after the recent Senior Women’s National Football Tournament. (DIPRO)