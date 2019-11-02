Deadlock in compassionate appointment issue continues

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 1: The deadlock between the deprived candidates under the compassionate ground scheme and the Arunachal Pradesh Police continues with the candidates staging a peaceful rally from Akashdeep to the IG Park tennis court here on Friday.

The 183 candidates who claim to have been deprived have been staging a sit-in at the tennis court since Wednesday, alleging irregularities in the selection procedure of the recruitment.

However, DGP RP Upadhyaya on Friday claimed that the department had followed the rules and procedures while appointing candidates on compassionate ground.

“Since Wednesday we have been staging dharna, but no one from the police department or the home department came to us,” said a protestor. “We have been left with no choice but to stage a peace rally, which we will continue till our demands are met,” he added.

“Till we get a positive result, we will continue our dharna here. We hope the authority will look into our issue,” said a woman protester.

The group is demanding a “fresh selection procedure, on the basis of seniority and as per the death certificates produced by the legal heirs of the deceased.”