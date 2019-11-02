Tawang Festival concludes

TAWANG, Nov 1: The four-day Tawang Festival concluded here on Thursday night with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma attending the event.

Khandu thanked the television star for visiting Arunachal, and expressed hope that Sharma’s presence would help promote the state as an attractive tourist destination.

Earlier in the day, Sharma flagged in the 3rd edition of the MTB Challenge Tawang, in the presence of the CM, at Tawang monastery.

The event coincided with the last day of the Tawang Festival. About 20 participants from all over the country participated in the race, which covered a distance of about 500 kms, from Itanagar to Tawang.

The annual MTB event, initiated by the state government, was started with the aim of promoting mountain biking as a sport among the youths, and also to promote Arunachal as a premier destination for adventure tourism in India. (CMO)