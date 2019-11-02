APCC demands scrapping of CAB

ITANAGAR, Nov 1: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has demanded that the Centre scrap the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2016, stating that “if introduced, it (bill) would threaten the very existence of fragile Arunachal indigenous tribes.”

“In the name of religious persecution, the GoI should not give legitimacy to foreigners at the cost of indigenous citizens of northeastern states,” the APCC said in a press statement.

It urged Chief Minister Pema Khandu to vehemently oppose the bill for the sake of the indigenous communities and the people of Arunachal.

The APCC also requested all the representative of the NE states in the parliament, and the CMs of the region, to oppose the bill with all their might.

“If the CAB is implemented in the NE states, the APCC along with all likeminded NGOs, unions, political parties and people of the Northeast would be forced to take to the streets,” the party said.