Cong seeks all-party meet on Naga talks

ITANAGAR, Nov 2: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has written to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, seeking an all-party meeting with stakeholders on the Naga peace talks and the framework agreement between the Centre and the NSCN (IM).

Stating that the Centre has been taking up peace initiatives with various Naga groups for the last two decades, the APCC urged the state government to make its stand clear on the Naga peace talks and the framework agreement, “before any final decision is made by the government of India.”

Meanwhile, the Tirap, Changlang & Longding People’s Forum (TCLPeF) expressed appreciation for the Centre, the NSCN (IM) and the NNPG for the decision to finalize the peace accord soon.

“After decades of violence, we are hopeful that peace would ultimately prevail in the region, especially the TCL area. Our long-cherished desire of TCL has been achieved,” it said.

Stating that the TCL region’s people do not want any more violence, the TCLPeF appealed to the organisations “not to create misunderstanding or unwarranted situation in the peaceful state of Arunachal.”