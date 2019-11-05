11 traders booked for violating LM Act

NAHARLAGUN, Nov 4: The mobile inspection team of the legal metrology & consumer affairs department on Monday booked 11 traders in Barapani market here for violation of various provisions of the Legal Metrology Act and the Packaged Commodities Rules.

Three traders have been booked for using unverified weights and measures in their day-to-day commercial transaction, while eight traders were booked for selling packaged commodities without the mandatory information, and also for manipulating the maximum retail prices.

The team at the same time briefed the traders about the legal provisions on the use of weighing and measuring instruments, and the importance of mandatory declaration on packaged commodities.