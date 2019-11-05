Upper Siang DLSA adjudged best

ITANAGAR, Nov 4: The annual state-level commendation ceremony for the best district legal services authority (DLSA), the best panel lawyer and the best paralegal volunteer (PLV) was held here on Monday.

The Upper Siang DLSA was adjudged the best DLSA, while Senya Lowang of the Tirap DLSA was adjudged the best panel lawyer. Agam Tadeng of Yingkiong (Upper Siang district) won the award for the best PLV.

Gauhati High Court Judge, Justice SK Medhi, presented the awards and letters of appreciation to the winners.

Speaking on the occasion, Medhi called upon the legal services authorities to reach out to the poor and the downtrodden section of the society and help them in accessing justice.

Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Budi Habung made a PowerPoint presentation highlighting

the overall activities of the state legal services authority.

Registrar of the Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati HC, Nani Grayu, various judicial officers from the DLSAs, panel lawyers, and PLVs attended the function.