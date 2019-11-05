Gov, CM discuss developmental issues

ITANAGAR, Nov 4: Chief Minister Pema Khandu discussed various developmental issues, and the future course of actions to expedite the important projects, with Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Issues pertaining to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission were also deliberated on. The matter of airlifting of civil supplies by the Indian Air Force and settlement of the pending payment of over Rs 288 crore also came up for review in the meeting.

It was decided that the chief secretary and the finance commissioner would meet the union home secretary for resolving the issue at the earliest.

The preparations for the next batch of students of the sainik school in Niglok, in East Siang district, were also reviewed.

The governor emphasized on proper monitoring of developmental projects, particularly road projects, to ensure their timely implementation.

He commended the chief minister for the successful conduct of the Tawang Festival this year. (Raj Bhavan)