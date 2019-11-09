2nd edition of ALAF gets underway

Arts encourage freedom of thought: Vardhan

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 8: The second edition of the Arunachal Literature and Arts Festival (ALAF) began at the annexe ground of IG Park here on Friday.

The festival features art exhibitions, book releases, talks on arts and literature, poetry performances, folk music, mural painting, etc.

Inaugurating the festival, Special Investigation Cell SP, M Harsha Vardhan, said, “Creative pursuits like literature and arts have the potential to bind diverse people together.

“Literature and the arts are also great tools to engage the youth constructively. I am very happy that Itanagar has such a festival where people can get together and discover new music, new books, and new ideas,” the SP said.

Espousing freedom of expression, Vardhan quipped that “in literature and arts festivals like this, one can be politically incorrect. Arts encourage freedom of thought. What good is a literature fest without a bit of controversy?”

The inventor of Tani Lipi, Tony Koyu, in his address urged arts and literature lovers to preserve their languages and cultures. He termed the festival “a wonderful platform to explore the folklores and cultures of different Arunachal tribes, and to share experiences and ideas.”

“In the name of modernization, we are losing our languages, arts and literatures. We should preserve our mother languages,” said Koyu.

He also spoke about his struggle while inventing the Tani Lipi.

Assistant professor and author, Tumbom Riba Lilly, released her book, Katam, and also read a paragraph from the book.

In the ‘talk session on life and journey of artist’, Rapheal Wajri spoke about his journey as an artist.