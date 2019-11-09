FTI construction starts with ‘bhumi puja’

JOLLANG-RAKAP, Nov 8: A traditional ‘bhumi puja’ was conducted at the site for the film and television institute (FTI) here in Papum Pare district on Friday to mark the start of the project’s construction.

With the finalization of the tender process, the construction of India’s third film institute is set to start soon.

During the ceremony, which was also attended by a large number of GBs and leaders from adjoining areas, proprietor of KK Construction, Ha Tatu, who is the contractor for the FTI, sought the villagers’ support in ensuring smooth undertaking of the project.

Tatu assured to complete the Rs 128-crore project in two years, “with the full cooperation of the village communities.”

Prof A Dutta, a faculty member from Kolkata (WB)-based Satyajit Ray Institute of Film & Television Institute, highlighted the significance of the upcoming FTI, and said the institute would “produce and nurture talented

local youths in the fields of cinematography, sound and lighting engineering, direction, and other related subjects.”

Participating in the event, IPR Director Obang Tayeng said, “The state government is taking every possible step for early construction of the project.”

Tayeng urged the people of the area to be part of the project “and help in building a great institute in the entire country.”

Officers of various wings of the CPWD, including EE Rohit Meena, also participated in the ceremony. (DIPR)