Govt committed to provide security to all: Felix

ITANAGAR, Nov 8: Home Minister Bamang Felix said the state government is committed to provide safety and security to all citizens, irrespective of their caste, community or religion.

Addressing the valedictory function of the Annual Day celebration of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here on Friday, Felix appealed to everyone, especially the youths, to contribute meaningfully towards bringing positive changes in the society by involving themselves in the Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan.

He exhorted the students to excel in life by studying hard, saying there is no shortcut to success.

“The co-curricular activities could certainly provide an opportunity for the youths to climb to success in life,” Felix added.

MLA Rode Bui advised the students to “follow the guru-shishya relationship.” Teachers are the builders of society, and they deserve proper recognition and respect in the society, he said.

DNGC Principal Dr NT Rikam highlighted the events that were held as part of the celebration.

Earlier, Felix along with Bui and others distributed the prizes to the winners of various competitions, such as sports, cultural and literary events, etc.

The award for the ‘best disciplined house’ went to Hornbill, while Orchid was adjudged the ‘champion house’ among the four competing houses.

In the fashion show competition, Lijum Mosing and Nayak Marok, both BA third semester students, were adjudged Mr and Miss DGNCI-2019.

Earlier, the college’s students’ union general secretary, Sorang Khamin, submitted a memorandum to the home minister, seeking construction of a ‘students’ multi-activity centre’ at the college. Felix assured to place fund for the purpose in the next financial year.

The four-day celebration had been inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on 4 November.

In his speech, Mein called for developing the college into a “centre of excellence where merit should be the sole criterion for admission, and (which is) open to all from inside and outside the state.”

He asked the college authority to prepare a comprehensive proposal to this effect, and assured to incorporate the proposal in the next budget.

Mein, who also holds the finance portfolio, assured to grant fund for completing the college’s boundary wall in the current financial year.

Tali MLA Jikke Tako also attended the inaugural function. He advised the students to set goals and work hard to achieve them.