Foundation stone for NFR’s Tawang camp office laid

TAWANG, Nov 8: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager (Construction), NK Prasad, laid the foundation stone for the NFR’s camp office-cum-rest house here on Friday.

Among others, EAC Choiki Dondup, NFR Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) MS Chauhan and its Chief Engineer SP Singh were present at the function.

“We are very soon going to connect Tawang with railways. The railway line from Bhalukpong to Tawang will be 198 kilometres, out of which 177 kilometres will be under tunnels, with very little disturbance to the ecology,” the NFR officers said.

They said the proposed railway tunnel through the Sela Pass will be 27 kilometres long – one of the longest tunnels in the country.

The EAC said “it was a distant dream for us to have Tawang connected with railways, but now the dreams are going to be achieved in reality.”

He congratulated the Indian Railways, and expressed gratitude to the landowners of the Shartso Committee for leasing out their land, “initially for a period of three years, which can be extended or acquired, if needed, in future,” for establishing the NFR’s camp office-cum-rest house here. (DIPRO)