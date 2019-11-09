NABARD PLP for D/Valley launched

ANINI, Nov 8: Anini ADC Gautam Hazarika launched the potential linked credit plan (PLP) 2020-21 for Dibang Valley district, prepared by the NABARD, here on Thursday.

Besides NABARD DDM Nitya Mili, representatives of all the banks in the district were present at the launch function.

The potential for institutional credit to priority sectors

for the year 2020-21 has been estimated to the tune of Rs 887.48 lakhs for Dibang Valley. The potential for credit flow to the agriculture sector, including crop loan, has been estimated to the tune of Rs 663.03 lakhs for the district.