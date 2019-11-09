‘Interior schools facing teachers’ shortage’

AALO, Nov 8: The Kargu Kardi Welfare Society (KKWS) has said that many government schools in West Siang district are facing shortage of subject teachers and proper infrastructure, and termed it the main reason behind the poor academic performance of the district’s schools.

Members of the KKWS, led by its president Toyi Raksap, are on an ‘outreach programme’, visiting the interior belts of the district, from 4-19 November.

Raksap informed that various government schools in Likabali, Basar, Tirbin, Dumporijo, Liromoba, Yomcha, Darak and Kamba are running short of subject teachers and infrastructure.

The KKWS team is holding detailed interactions with the public, GBs, officials, teachers and students, focusing on health, education and development, and creating awareness on key issues.

Raksap said ignorance among the general public about many of the facilities extended by the Centre and the state government is “the main stumbling block to address the woes of the masses at the grassroots level.”

He requested the government officials posted in the interior areas to remain at their places of posting and give their best services to the people. (DIPRO)