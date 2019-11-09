SC to pronounce verdict on Ayodhya dispute

NEW DELHI, Nov 8: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Saturday its verdict in the politically sensitive case of the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya, in Uttar Pradesh.

The apex court is likely to pronounce its judgment at 10:30 am.

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had reserved the judgment on 16 October after a marathon hearing of 40 days. (PTI)