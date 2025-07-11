Historic agreement puts Arunachal on global rafting map

[Mingkeng Osik]

ITANAGAR, 10 Jul: In a landmark move for adventure sports and tourism, an agreement was signed among the World Rafting Federation (WRF), the Indian Rafting Foundation (TIRF), the Asian Council for WRF, and the Arunachal Pradesh Water Sports Association (APWSA) recently.

According to the agreement, any rafting event organized in Arunachal or across India will now come under the aegis of the Asian Council and the WRF, ensuring international standards, recognition, and support for the sport in the region.

In a major boost to the state’s sports infrastructure, the APWSA has officially been recognized as the official body for canoeing and rafting in Arunachal under the International Canoe Federation. This recognition opens the doors for structured development, training, and international collaborations in the field.

Speaking to mediapersons, APWSA president Nino Dai expressed optimism and excitement over the agreement. “This tie-up will be immensely beneficial for Arunachal and the entire country. With support from WRF, we will now be able to organize workshops, conduct river guide profiling, and provide professional training to local talents more efficiently. Most importantly, this will boost social and ecotourism, creating opportunities for employment and sustainable development,” he added.

The move is being hailed as a turning point in the promotion of adventure sports in the Northeast, and is expected to place Arunachal firmly on the global map of rafting and kayaking destinations.

As ecotourism and sustainable adventure sports gain momentum worldwide, this agreement represents not just a sports initiative but a strategic push for socioeconomic and cultural development in one of India’s most pristine and promising states.

In another recent development, the Indian Rafting Foundation (IRF), in collaboration with the APWSA, is in the planning stages to host a continental rafting championship in Arunachal in April 2026. “Discussions are ongoing with the WRF, and the proposal, if realized, would mark a historic milestone for the state and the country in the world of water sports,” Dai informed.

Among the Indian delegation, the APWSA team included APWSA president Nino Dai, Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) Director Gumnya Karbak and secretary of hospitality for APWSA Semi Doni.