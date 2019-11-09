Education only way to success: MLA

CHANGLANG, Nov 8: Full-strength recruitment in the police department could not be carried out as many candidates failed in the written examination conducted recently for the posts of constables, said Changlang MLA Phosum Khimhun.

Addressing the inaugural function of the 24th College Day celebration of Rang Frah Government College (RFGC) here on Friday, Khimhun advised the students to study hard, saying that “education is the only way to success.”

Emphasizing the importance of participating in sports and other co-curricular activities for their overall development, the MLA advised the students to make good use of the opportunities provided to them during the College Day celebration to show their talents.

He advised the students to show respect to their elders and maintain self-discipline, and spoke about the 10 percent job quota in the police department for meritorious sportspersons.

Khimhun also asked the UD department and other stakeholders to ensure shifting of the college to its new building by early next year.

ADC T Jerang advised the students to “make the best use of time, study hard for a bright future, and become responsible citizens.”

RFGC Principal P Mossang also spoke.

Earlier, the general secretary of the college, P Jugli, submitted a memorandum to the MLA, which included requests for electrification of the college campus, provision of potable water supply, additional furniture for the college, road repairing, etc. (DIPRO)