Arunachal contribute 6 gold and 1 silver to India’s medal tally

DHAKA, Nov 9: The karate players from Arunachal contributed six gold and one silver to India’s total medal tally at the 5th Cadet, Junior, U-21 and Senior South Asian Karate Championship at Dhaka, Bangladesh on 9 November.

India with 32 gold, nine silver and 10 bronze medals finished atop the medal table, followed by Sri Lanka and host Bangladesh in the second and third place.

Seven karatekas from the state represented the country in the event, out of which six have won a gold medal each.

Johny Mangkhiya, Karsang Yanga and Nani Leriak won a gold medal each in the women’s section, while Raja Yangfo, Doni Neri and Anand Cheri bagged a gold medal each in the men’s category. The lone silver medal from the state was won by Bahadur Ekke.