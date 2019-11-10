BJP appeals for peace on Ayodhya verdict

ITANAGAR, Nov 9: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony and “show our strength of unity in diversity to the whole world” after the top court pronounces its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi – Babri Masjid case.

“Finally the Supreme Court has pronounced the verdict on the long pending of case of Ram Janmabhoomi – Babri Masjid at Ayodhya. The final verdict pronounced is the verdict of the highest court of the law of the country based on evidences they deemed to be correct and true. It should not be seen as win or loss of any person or group. Hence, as law abiding citizen and as a person who believe in the sanctity of the Indian Constitution, we must accept the verdict pronounced with grace and maturity,” state BJP president Tapir Gao said in a statement on Saturday.

The party further that “as responsible citizens, we must desist from spreading false propaganda or fall prey to fake inflammatory news and messages on social media and media, which may disturb the peace and harmony of our nation.”

The state BJP also earnestly appealed to the administration to be vigil and take all preventive and precautionary measures to check any kind of activities that may lead to disruption of peace and harmony in the state.